Pearce (HR, RBI single) leads Blue Jays over Red Sox 4-3

Home plate umpire Chris Segal calls Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts out at the plate, who was trying to score on a single by Dustin Pedroia, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, July 17, 2017. Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Ryan Tepera watches a pitch to the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, July 17, 2017. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, right, walks to the mound with a fresh baseball as Toronto Blue Jays' Steve Pearce rounds the bases on a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, July 17, 2017. Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Darwin Barney watches his throw after he forced out Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, July 17, 2017. Brock Holt was safe at first. Associated Press

Home plate umpire Chris Segal heads back to call the game after he was accidentally hit on the head by Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson's bat during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, July 17, 2017. Associated Press

Second base umpire Jordan Baker (71) rests his hand on home plate umpire Chris Segal, after Segal was accidentally hit on the head by Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson's bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, July 17, 2017. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez aids home plate umpire Chris Segal after he was accidentally hit on the head by Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson's bat during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, July 17, 2017.( AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays' Steve Pearce (28) is congratulated by Troy Tulowitzki, right, after his solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, July 17, 2017. Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays' Steve Pearce rounds the bases on a solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, July 17, 2017. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Steve Pearce hit a solo homer, then added the go-ahead single in the eighth inning in Toronto's 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

The Blue Jays led 3-0 after two innings but AL East-leading Boston scored three in the seventh, tying it when Dustin Pedroia hit Dominic Leone's only pitch off the Green Monster to tie it. One run scored on the double, and Mookie Betts was thrown out at the plate.

Toronto went back in front in the eighth when Pearce singled to score pinch-runner Ezequiel Carrera from third.

Ryan Tepera (5-1), who started the eighth, was credited with the victory even though Leone was the pitcher of record when the winning run scored. Baseball rule 9.17 (c) instructs the official scorer not to award a victory to a reliever who makes a short, ineffective appearance.

Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

Heath Hembree (1-3) took the loss.

Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the seventh inning for Toronto, allowing three hits - two of them infield hits to the pitcher. But he was also charged with an error for failing to get his foot on the bag when first baseman Justin Smoak fielded Jackie Bradley Jr.'s grounder.

Stroman walked Christian Vazquez to load the bases. Brock Holt's sacrifice fly scored one run and Betts singled in another to chase Stroman.

VULTURE CLASH

Official scorer Bob Ellis used his discretion to award the victory to Tepera, who started the eighth, even though Leone was the pitcher of record when the winning run scored. Leone threw one pitch and gave up a double, but recorded his only out because of the play at the plate.

Tepera pitched a perfect eighth, striking out one.

FOR STARTERS

Stroman took a no-decision, allowing three unearned runs on five hits and three walks, striking out five. Boston's Eduardo Rodriguez, who was activated from the disabled list (right knee) for the game, allowed three runs on six hits and four walks, striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Home plate umpire Chris Segal remained in the game after getting hit in the head by Josh Donaldson's bat in the first inning. Donaldson, the third batter in the game, swung at a pitch from Rodriguez and lost the handle on his bat. It flew behind him and hit Segal on the top of the head. Segal, who was wearing a mask but no helmet, went back to the ground and remained there until the training staff came running out. After a few minutes, Segal was smiling.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (3-6) starts in Game 2 of the series at 7:10 p.m.

Red Sox: Brian Johnson (2-0) is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to make the start.

