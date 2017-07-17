Breaking News Bar
 
Adelaide United signs Danish international to A-League deal

Associated Press
ADELAIDE, Australia -- Adelaide United has signed Denmark international Johan Absalonsen to a one-year A-League contract.

The 31-year-old winger has spent 14 seasons in Denmark's top-flight competition and has been capped twice for his country.

Renowned for his speed, Absalonsen made more than 350 first-team appearances in the Danish Superliga, most recently with SonderjyskE.

The deal announced Tuesday follows Turkish international Ersan Gulum's signing with Adelaide for the 2017-18 season, which begins in October.

New Adelaide United coach Marco Kurz says "I still want two or three more experienced players for the squad ... we're working hard to add more players."

Adelaide won the A-League title in 2015-16 but slumped last season to finish next-to-last in the 10-team competition, meaning the 2008 Asian Champions League runners-up missed qualifying for the continental competition.

