updated: 7/17/2017 12:54 PM

ISU's Paris Lee signs with Belgium basketball team

  • Former Illinois State guard Paris Lee (1) will play pro basketball in Belgium.

Daily Herald Sports
After being passed over in the NBA draft and not getting an offer to play in the NBA Summer League, former Illinois State guard Paris Lee will head to Europe to pursue his pro basketball career.

Lee, a Maywood native who earned Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year honors, has signed a contract to play in Belgium for the Port of Antwerp Giants.

The Giants compete in the Belgian League and FIBA Europe Cup. The franchise has won two Belgian Supercup titles (2007, 2016), two Belgian Cup titles (2000, 2007) and one Belgian Championship title (2000).

As a senior for the Redbirds, Lee finished with a school-record 248 steals. He also ranks fourth in ISU career assists with 495. He was the second player in Redbird history to earn 1,000 points, 400 assists and 200 steals.

Lee led Illinois State to a 28-7 record last season and a share of the MVC regular season title before losing a second-round NIT game.

