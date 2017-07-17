Strong pitching lifts Kane County Cougars again

The Kane County Cougars (52-40, 13-12) hung on Monday for their second straight 2-1 victory, taking the series over the visiting Dayton Dragons (49-46, 8-17).

The Cougars were sparked by another strong defensive and pitching effort to finish the homestand at 3-3.

In the first inning against winning left-hander Mack Lemieux (5-3), Dayton leadoff man Jose Siri hit a triple to deep center field. Hector Vargas brought him in with a sacrifice fly.

The Cougars responded in the bottom half with both of their runs. Against right-hander Tony Santillan (5-6), Ben DeLuzio led off with an infield single, and he advanced on a throwing error. Anfernee Grier walked, and Ramon Hernandez singled for a run. Another throwing error, from center field, advanced the runners, and Manny Jefferson sacrifice fly brought in the go-ahead run.

In a 6-inning effort, Lemieux allowed just 1 run on 3 hits with 6 strikeouts and a walk. Santillan also impressed with 5 innings on as many hits and only 1 earned run.

Wei-Chieh Huang (1-1) got the hold with 2 scoreless innings, and Trevor Simms worked the ninth for his third save in four attempts. After Simms walked the first batter, Bruce Yari lined into a double pay. John Sansone kept the ninth alive with a double, but Simms got a groundout to end the game.

The Cougars next game is Wednesday at Lake County at 6 p.m. Cougars right-hander Curtis Taylor (3-4, 3.32 ERA) will face the Captains' Tanner Tully (4-6, 3.16 ERA).