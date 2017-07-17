Cano has mutual admiration for top White Sox prospect Moncada

Seattle Mariners Robinson Cano, an eight-time all-star performer, says he's impressed by the all-around game of White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada. Associated Press

They have never met, but already there is a strong connection.

Robinson Cano plays second base for the Seattle Mariners, and he's fresh off his eighth appearance in the All-Star Game.

Yoan Moncada plays second base for the Chicago White Sox's top farm team at Class AAA Charlotte. He is baseball's No. 1 prospect.

As a child, Moncada's favorite player was fellow Cuban Freddy Cepeda.

"Now, my favorite player is Robinson Cano," Moncada said.

Moncada is such a fan of Cano, a native of the Dominican Republic, that he named his 2-year-old-son Robinson. And after signing his first professional contract ($31.5 million) with the Red Sox in March of 2015, Moncada wore Cano's No. 22 coming up through Boston's minor-league system.

The connection does not end there.

As Moncada soared to the top of the prospects list, his playing style drew more and more comparisons to Cano.

"Moncada, the first clip I saw of him, he reminded me a little bit from his setup and everything of Cano," White Sox manager Rick Renteria told Comcast SportsNet at the winter meetings in December, when Moncada was acquired from the Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade. "I think he's a very talented human being."

Over the weekend, the Daily Herald caught up with Cano, who expressed mutual admiration for Moncada.

"I've watched him play a couple games; I saw him in the (All-Star) Futures Game," Cano said. "He has a great swing. He's pure talent."

As for the comparisons, the 34-year-old Cano admitted he sees a lot of himself in the 22-year-old Moncada, who was hitting .287/.382/.457 heading into Monday's play, while ranking fourth in the International League in walks and runs scored and fifth in stolen bases and on-base percentage.

"He has a swing that is gap to gap, and that's me," said Cano, a career .305/.354/.497 hitter over 13 major-league seasons with the Yankees and Mariners. "Like me, he hits line drives. I'm not a home run hitter. A lot of people say I hit homers, but if you see my homers they're more like line drives."

The only offensive difference is Moncada hits from both sides of the plate, and Cano is a left-hander.

Cano, a two-time Gold Glove winner, says he also is impressed with Moncada's defense.

"Seeing him play second base, he's a good player, he moves very well," Cano said. "When he gets his chance, he's going to play this game for a long time."

Cano said he is flattered that a rising star such as Moncada holds him in such high esteem.

"It's a great thing to hear, of course," said the 6-foot, 210-pound Cano. "And it also keeps me humble and it makes me work harder every single day because you know someone's looking up to you, especially someone like him that has such great talent.

"It makes me proud and it keeps me humble."

While the Sox are unsure when Moncada will be called up to the big leagues, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder should be on the roster by September.

Moncada played eight games for the Red Sox in the final month of the 2016 season and struggled. He likely will experience similar failure in his early stages with the White Sox, but Cano said that's all part of the process.

"No. 1, just be yourself," said Cano, who idolized Roberto Alomar and Bernie Williams as a young player. "Secondly, work hard and play hard. When I came up with the Yankees, I overdid things. I tried to do too much. Just be yourself and do what you do.

"The more you play, the more you learn, the more patient you become. You learn how to play the game and it becomes easier for you."

Twitter@scotgregor