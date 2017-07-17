Breaking News Bar
 
Strong storms divert planes from Phoenix, flood highways

Associated Press
PHOENIX -- Strong storm systems in Phoenix have caused major power outages, flooded part of a major highway and prompted air traffic controllers to divert some flights bound for Phoenix.

The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2uq2IGf ) that nearly 6,000 households lost power Saturday night in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. It wasn't immediately clear when power would be restored.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says some lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 were flooded.

Transportation officials advised drivers to slow down or avoid driving altogether.

The storms also prompted air traffic controllers to divert some flights bound for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to airports in Mesa, Tucson and Las Vegas.

A National Weather Service meteorologist says more storm systems are expected Monday.

