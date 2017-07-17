Breaking News Bar
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IN Forecast for Wednesday, July 19, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Mostly sunny;84;65;N;1;70%;19%;7

Auburn;Mostly sunny;85;65;S;4;63%;11%;7

Bloomington;Mostly sunny;86;65;W;5;67%;8%;8

Columbus;Mostly sunny;89;66;W;4;66%;10%;8

Eagle Creek;Mostly sunny;85;66;ESE;3;68%;10%;8

Elkhart;Mostly sunny;85;65;SSW;5;66%;7%;7

Evansville;Sunshine, more humid;90;69;SSE;4;60%;4%;8

Fort Wayne;Mostly sunny;85;65;S;5;66%;12%;7

Gary;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;68;S;4;54%;42%;8

Goshen;Mostly sunny;84;64;SSW;5;68%;8%;7

Huntingburg;Sunshine, more humid;87;66;SSE;4;73%;27%;8

Indianapolis;Mostly sunny;86;68;W;5;64%;10%;7

Knox;Mostly sunny;84;63;SSW;3;65%;8%;8

Kokomo;Mostly sunny, humid;84;65;WSW;5;67%;17%;7

Lafayette;Mostly sunny;84;62;ESE;2;73%;13%;8

Muncie;Mostly sunny;86;66;ESE;3;67%;20%;7

Peru;Mostly sunny, humid;83;65;WSW;5;75%;15%;7

Shelbyville;Mostly sunny;88;66;W;5;67%;12%;7

South Bend;Mostly sunny;84;65;SSW;4;67%;7%;8

Terre Haute;Sunshine, more humid;87;64;NE;2;65%;5%;8

Warsaw;Mostly sunny;83;63;SW;4;69%;10%;7

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

