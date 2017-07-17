Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/17/2017 8:51 PM

Chicago cardinal says 'we get the leaders we deserve'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Chicago's Roman Catholic archbishop says the nation gets the leaders it deserves when the electorate goes to the polls and elects him.

That was Cardinal Blase Cupich's (blayz SOO'-pich'z) answer when asked about America's "crisis of leadership?"

Answering questions Monday at the City Club of Chicago, Cupich repeated himself when he was asked to review President Donald Trump's first six months in office. He went on to say if people have a difficulty with those who govern, they can respond and change them.

Cupich devoted the majority of his City Club talk to his efforts to tackle violence in Chicago. He said he intends to continue pushing for what he called "sensible gun restrictions," including a ban on "military-style automatic weapons."

Cupich also vowed to fight racism, which he contends is the "great sin" that underlies much of what is wrong with society today.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account