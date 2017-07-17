Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/17/2017 1:45 PM

Open house Thursday in Hawthorn Woods about water rate hikes

Daily Herald report

Aqua Illinois is hosting an open house and information session Thursday, July 20, for customers in Hawthorn Woods who utilize Aqua's water and sewer services.

Aqua is seeking approval for a rate increase from the Illinois Commerce Commission amounting to about $2.72 per month for average sewer service and $14.05 per month for water service. The village board has passed a resolution objecting to the proposed increase.

The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the village barn, 2 Lagoon Drive.

Residents can bring monthly bills and meet with Aqua Illinois service representatives regarding rates. Future investments in the system will be discussed at a presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m.

