Antioch Taste to celebrate the village's 125th birthday

hello

Festivalgoers can print tickets for one free carnival ride per person per day at the Antioch Chamber of Commerce website, antiochchamber.org. Daily Herald File Photo, 2015

The Wings Etc. booth serves guests at a previous Antioch Taste of Summer. The festival offers a chance to purchase food from several local vendors. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

In addition to the food, Antioch Taste of Summer includes carnival rides, games, live musical entertainment, and more. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

Antioch Taste of Summer will take place Thursday through Sunday, July 20-23 in downtown Antioch. This year's event is "supersized" to celebrate the village's 125 birthday. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

In honor of the village of Antioch's 125th birthday celebration, Antioch Taste of Summer is being "supersized" this year.

Hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, the festival will take place over four days, from Thursday through Sunday, July 20-23. Most events will ake place on Orchard Street and Skidmore Drive by the Bandshell in downtown Antioch, with sidewalk sales and craft booths throughout downtown. Admission to the Taste is free.

Taste hours are 4-10 p.m. Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. The carnival has the same hours, except for Sunday, when it stays open one hour later, closing at 8 p.m. Sidewalk sales and craft booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event features food from local restaurants, along with carnival rides and games, face painting, live musical entertainment and more.

Wristbands good for an entire day of rides are available for $30 per day, and "Mega Bands" good for all four days are available for $60. Festivalgoers can print free ride tickets good for one ride per person per day at antiochchamber.org.

Food vendors scheduled to attend include Citrus Smashers, Dairy Queen, Sharon's Jerk Hut, The Lodge of Antioch, Luke's of Mundelein, Brat Shop, Tres Flores Funnel Cakes, Wings Etc. and BBQ'd Productions.

Musical headliners include the Neverly Brothers at 7 p.m. Thursday; Suburban Cowboys at 8 p.m. Friday; American English at noon, Modern Day Romeos at 4 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 SAM 10 at noon and 7th heaven at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Friday's events will include a Special Needs Carnival from 1-3 p.m. on Skidmore Drive. Up to four family members can receive free wristbands for all rides and a food coupon; a caregiver age 18 or older must accompany the special needs family member.

Saturday will include a 125th Birthday Party for the village of Antioch with free cupcakes and balloons, at 9:30 p.m., during the band's break.

For information, visit the Antioch Chamber of Commerce website, antiochchamber.org.