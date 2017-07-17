Breaking News Bar
 
New leader for Barrington-area government group

Daily Herald report

Barrington Area Council of Governments has a new leader for 2017-18. Tower Lakes Village President David R. Parro recently was selected as chairman of the executive board. Lake Barrington Village President Kevin Richardson was re-elected as vice chairman. In addition, retired Cuba Township Supervisor David Nelson was honored for his 13 years of service to the organization. The Barrington Area Council of Governments is a regional membership organization that plans for development, legislation, environmental protection and services through intergovernmental cooperation. Members are the villages of Barrington, Barrington Hills, Lake Barrington, North Barrington, South Barrington and Tower Lakes and the townships of Barrington and Cuba.

