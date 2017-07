GoPro cameras and more available at Palatine library

The Palatine Public Library District is offering cardholders an opportunity to borrow a high-tech camera and kits for science-related interests and knitting.

Officials said several donors made possible the purchases of the GoPro cameras and the kits. The GoPro cameras are available for a three-day checkout. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics kits may be borrowed for up to one week. The Loom knitting kits are available for a three-week checkout.