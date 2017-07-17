Finley Road getting left turn lanes at Roosevelt in Lombard

A series of improvements scheduled for Roosevelt and Finley roads in Lombard will cause some added congestion in the area until November, officials said.

Work began on the $1.4 million project Monday morning to add dual left-turn lanes for both northbound and southbound Finley Road at Roosevelt Road.

Village officials say the work is needed to better accommodate current and projected traffic volumes at the intersection.

Crews also will be installing a new third lane on eastbound Roosevelt Road to accommodate the increased traffic entering the Mariano's grocery store. Access to the store also is expected to improve with the new traffic light being installed on Roosevelt, just east of Finley.

Motorists should expect lane closures between now and late November and officials are advising commuters to follow the signs, though detours are not anticipated.

A map of the work zone is available at villageoflombard.org/RooseveltFinley. Project updates will be posted there as they occur.