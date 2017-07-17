Breaking News Bar
 
Schaumburg library hosts resume workshop

Submitted by Schaumburg Township District Library

Jobseekers will have the opportunity to make their resumes shine by attending "Resume Workshop" at 7 p.m. Monday, July 24 in the Rasmussen South Room of the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Presenter Bob Schlacks will share the five categories of information a resume should contain, as well as action verbs that can enhance a resume and make it stand out.

Registration is required for this free workshop. Register online at SchaumburgLibrary.org or call (847) 923-3347. Registration also takes place in person at the Adult Information Desk on the library's second floor.

