Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 7/17/2017 2:43 PM

Ferguson releases email scandal details: gun sales, racist messages

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

The son of a former Chicago alderman used his city email account to buy or sell firearms and cars and send hate-filled emails describing African-Americans as "wild animals."

Inspector General Joe Ferguson uncovered the racist, sexist and homophobic emails circulating in the Department of Water Management while investigating allegations that now former District Superintendent Paul Hansen had used his city email account to sell guns, as the Chicago Sun-Times was first to report.

Hansen is the son of former longtime Alderman Bernard Hansen, who presided over Wrigleyville during the Cubs' marathon battle for lights at Wrigley Field. The son's checkered past with the Department of Water Management includes allegations that his political clout helped him get his job back after a DUI conviction.

On Monday, Ferguson issued a quarterly report that includes even more explosive details about the email scandal that triggered a housecleaning in the water department.

For the full story, click here.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account