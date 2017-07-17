Sixteen seek appointment to District 211 board

Sixteen residents of Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 have applied for appointment to a recent school board vacancy.

By the July 12 deadline, those who submitted an application were: Elizabeth Francy Demaret of Elk Grove Village; Adam Bauske, Chelle Kase, Daniel J. Klest, Thomas Jay Morel and Matt Saternus of Hoffman Estates; Thakar S. Basati, Kim Cavill, Kirk Matthew Havens and Amy Nelson of Palatine; and Molly Clark, Nancy Eisele, John Parker, Nancy N. Reese, Steven Rosenblum and Jose Skrobot of Schaumburg.

None of the candidates who ran in the April election but failed to win seats applied for the appointment.

The Daily Herald received the names of applicants through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The vacancy was created by the June 28 resignation of board member Lauanna Recker. A Daily Herald article the day before determined she had attended only half of the 38 scheduled school board meetings since her April 2015 election.

All other members of the District 211 school board during the past two years have attendance rates of 92 percent or higher.

In her resignation letter, Recker claimed the reason for her departure as "recent and significant family matters."

Under Illinois law, the school board has until Aug. 14 to fill the vacancy -- the next business day, 45 days after Recker's resignation.

The District 211 school board has a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and members likely will discuss the applications in closed session that night, board President Mucia Burke said.

But the board plans to undertake a more detailed selection process Monday, July 31 and Tuesday, Aug. 1 before a tentatively scheduled meeting to make the appointment Thursday, Aug. 3.

Should the District 211 board fail to make the appointment for whatever reason by Aug. 14, the state's Regional Office of Education would have 30 days to make the appointment.

The appointed board member will serve the remainder of Recker's elected term through April 2019.