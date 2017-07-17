Breaking News Bar
 
McHenry County
updated: 7/17/2017 6:13 PM

Woodstock man gets almost 6 years for robbing banks, payday loan store

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
and a pay
 

He was also ordered to pay restitution of $6,972.

Rank robbed Heartland Bank Jan. 15, 2016, showing a teller that he had a gun tucked in the waistband of his pants.

He robbed the Cash Store on April 1, 2016; Harvard Savings on May 6, 2016, again showing a gun; and Alpine Bank June 13, 2016.

Rank said the gun used was a BB gun, which under federal sentencing guidelines is classified as a "dangerous weapon" instead of a firearm, according to a sentencing document filed by prosecutors.

The prosecution also noted that Rank has convictions for credit card fraud, deceptive practices and forgery.

Assistant federal defender Jill Tranel wrote that Rank was apologetic about scaring the bank tellers and Cash Store employee and that he is addicted to alcohol, drugs and gambling. The year spent awaiting trial was the longest sober period of Rank's adult life, and no gun, BB or otherwise, was found in his home, she wrote.

The FBI investigated the crimes, with the aid of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the Harvard, Genoa and Belvidere police departments, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account