Arlington Heights man sentenced to 34 years for sexually abusing children

An Arlington Heights man, who a Cook County judge described as the mythical "boogeyman," was sentenced Monday to a total of 34 years in prison in exchange for his guilty plea to sexually abusing two children.

Abel Mil-Chagala, 26, pleaded guilty to the predatory criminal sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 4-year-old boy. Both sexual assaults took place between Aug. 1 and Aug. 15, 2015, prosecutors said.

Cook County Judge Richard Schwind sentenced Mil-Chagala to 27 years for the predatory criminal sexual assault. He must serve 85 percent of that sentence before he is eligible for parole. Schwind ordered Mil-Chagala to serve seven years for the criminal sexual abuse. He will be eligible for parole on that charge after serving 50 percent of his sentence.

Mil-Chagala, who received credit for 692 days in custody, must serve the sentences consecutively.

Upon his release, he must register for the rest of his life as a sex offender, assistant state's attorney Jaclyn Lantz said.