Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 7/17/2017 2:25 PM

Netflix still piling up viewers and big programming bills

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, file photo, a person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. Netflix, Inc. reports financial results, Monday, July 17, 2017.

    FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, file photo, a person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. Netflix, Inc. reports financial results, Monday, July 17, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • The Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia, Monday, July 17, 2017. Netflixâs shows are pulling in new viewers and award nominations in droves, but the online video service is burning cash at a furious pace to support production. Netflix, Inc. reports financial results, Monday, July 17, 2017.

    The Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia, Monday, July 17, 2017. Netflixâs shows are pulling in new viewers and award nominations in droves, but the online video service is burning cash at a furious pace to support production. Netflix, Inc. reports financial results, Monday, July 17, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SAN FRANCISCO -- Netflix is pulling in new viewers and award nominations in droves. But the online video service has a long-term problem: its acclaimed programming line-up is costing far more money than what subscribers pay for it.

That hasn't been a big issue so far. Investors have been willing to accept scant profits in exchange for robust subscriber growth.

Netflix announced Monday that it added 5.2 million subscribers in the April-June quarter. That's the largest increase ever during the period, which has always been the company's slowest time of year.

The company now has 104 million subscribers worldwide. But the success hasn't come cheaply.

Netflix is locked into contracts requiring it to pay more than $13 billion for programming during the next three years.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account