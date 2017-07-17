Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/17/2017 1:36 PM

US Foods acquires three Midwest distributors

Business Wire

ROSEMONT -- US Foods said it has acquired broadline distributors, The Thompson Company, Braunger Foods and Variety Foods, owned and operated by TOBA Inc., for an undisclosed sum.

TOBA Inc. entered food distribution in 1995 with the purchase of The Thompson Company in Grand Island, Nebraska, and expanded with the 2002 acquisition of Braunger Foods located in Sioux City, Iowa, and Variety Foods in 2007, located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With more than $130 million in combined annual sales, the three companies serve independent restaurant, school, grocery and convenience store customers in seven states across the Midwest.

"This acquisition allows us to expand further into the Midwest and positions us even closer to our customers," said Russell Scott, Midwest president, US Foods. "We look forward to building on the expertise of the strong employee base at The Thompson Company, Braunger Foods and Variety Foods and welcoming them to US Foods."

US Foods will continue to operate all three locations and expects to welcome the combined employee base of approximately 250 team members to the company.

The transaction is expected to close by late July.

