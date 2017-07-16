Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/16/2017 1:02 PM

Hingis and Murray win mixed doubles title at Wimbledon

  • Britain's Jamie Murray and Switzerland's Martina Hingis celebrate as they hold their trophies after beating Finland's Henri Kontinen and Britain's Heather Watson to win the Mixed Doubles final match on day thirteen at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Sunday, July 16, 2017.

  • Britain's Jamie Murray and Switzerland's Martina Hingis embrace after beating Finland's Henri Kontinen and Britain's Heather Watson to win the Mixed Doubles final match on day thirteen at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Sunday, July 16, 2017.

  • Finland's Henri Kontinen and Britain's Heather Watson return to Britain's Jamie Murray and Switzerland's Martina Hingis during the Mixed Doubles final match on day thirteen at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Sunday, July 16, 2017.

  • Britain's Jamie Murray and Switzerland's Martina Hingis return to Finland's Henri Kontinen and Britain's Heather Watson in the Mixed Doubles final match on day thirteen at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Sunday, July 16, 2017.

  • Britain's Jamie Murray and Switzerland's Martina Hingis, left, greet Finland's Henri Kontinen and Britain's Heather Watson at the net after winning the Mixed Doubles final match on day thirteen at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Sunday, July 16, 2017.

LONDON -- It's not a good idea to turn down Martina Hingis. Jamie Murray is glad he didn't.

Hingis and Murray won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title on Sunday, beating Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Murray hadn't played mixed doubles since the 2016 French Open, but when Hingis contacted him before Wimbledon, he couldn't resist.

"I mean, the (men's) doubles for me is obviously my biggest goal of the year," Murray said. "It's going to take something pretty special to kind of maybe potentially take my eye off the ball with it."

The duo had both previously won the title playing with different partners, Murray with Jelena Jankovic in 2007 and Hingis with Leander Paes in 2015.

Hingis, who has won five Grand Slam singles titles, 11 women's doubles and six mixed doubles, usually gets her way.

"I'm not used to 'no,'" Hingis said. "No, I don't take 'no' as an answer pretty much."

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

