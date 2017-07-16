Hamlin ends Joe Gibbs Racing winless skid at New Hampshire

A technician for driver Matt Kenseth checks tire air pressure prior to a NASCAR Cup Series 301 auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Sunday, July 16, 2017. Associated Press

Driver numbers hang over pit road prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 301 auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Sunday, July 16, 2017. Associated Press

Driver Martin Truex Jr.(78) enters Turn 2 during the NASCAR Cup Series 301 auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Sunday, July 16, 2017. Associated Press

Driver Joey Logano, (22), takes the first turn during the NASCAR Cup Series 301 auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Sunday, July 16, 2017. Associated Press

Driver Martin Truex Jr., bottom right, leads the pack going into the first turn of the NASCAR Cup Series 301 auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Sunday, July 16, 2017. Associated Press

LOUDON, N.H. -- Denny Hamlin held off Kyle Larson over the final laps Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and send Joe Gibbs Racing to victory lane for the first time this season.

One of the top organizations in NASCAR, JGR had yet to have any of its four drivers win until Hamlin took the lead with 33 laps left and held off the hard-charging Larson on the final lap.

Hamlin needed his 30th career Cup victory to secure a berth in NASCAR's version of the postseason and end a winless streak that stretched to last September at Richmond.

"Definitely needed a win for the organization, for myself," Hamlin said.

Larson had a sensational run from the rear of the field, where he was forced to start because he failed inspection after he won the pole. Larson lost his points lead last week and his crew chief was suspended after failing a post-race inspection at Kentucky.

Hamlin crashed the No. 11 Toyota in practice and was forced to race in a backup car. It seemed to suit him just fine at New Hampshire.

Martin Truex Jr., was third, followed by Matt Kenseth and Kevin Harvick.

JGR won seven of the first 12 races last season and Carl Edwards was 10 laps away from a possible championship when he crashed out in the finale. Daniel Suarez replaced Edwards this season and Hamlin, Kenseth and Kyle Busch have made strong runs at the checkered flag, they just couldn't find the winning formula until New Hampshire.

"It's not from a lack of trying," Hamlin said.

JGR also announced this week that Erik Jones would replace two-time Daytona 500 champion Kenseth in the No. 20 next season. With Hamlin sending the crowd into a frenzy by burning the tires down, Sunday was simply a reason for the team to celebrate.

Larson was second and nearly caught Hamlin - after a trying week where NASCAR caught Larson's Chip Ganassi team trying to tinker a bit too much outside the rule book on the No. 42 Chevrolet.

Larson's team was penalized 35 points this week, erasing what had been a one-point advantage over Truex in the driver standings. Truex, who led 137 laps, leads the standings by 38 points over Larson.

Larson's pole-winning time was disallowed because of an unapproved rear deck fin lid.

"NASCAR's kept a closer eye on our team, in particular," Larson said. "Had to go to the back. I don't think that really affected us which I think is a good thing. The little stuff we got in trouble for so far hasn't affected our performance. We've got to keep working hard on the areas on our race car that are legal and find more speed that way."

