Mexico beats Curacao 2-0 to win CONCACAF Group C

Mexico's Angel Sepulveda (19) ad Curacao's Shanon Carmelia (12) battle for control of the ball during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017. Associated Press

Mexico fans cheer during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Curacao in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017. Associated Press

Mexico's Angel Sepulveda (19) celebrates after he scored a goal against Curacao during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017. Associated Press

Mexico fans cheer during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Curacao in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017. Associated Press

Curacao goalie Eloy Room (1) makes a save during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Mexico in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017. Associated Press

Mexico's Cesar Montes (13) and Curacao's Gino van Kessel (9) battle for control of the ball during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017. Associated Press

Curacao's Ayrton Statie (21) and Mexico's Raul Lopez (17) leap for a header during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017. Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO -- Angel Sepulveda and Edson Alvarez scored and Mexico held on to beat Curacao 2-0 on Sunday night at the Alamodome to win Group C in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and continue its bid for a fourth championship in five years.

Mexico advanced to face Honduras in the quarterfinals Thursday night in Glendale, Arizona.

The defending champions had a surprisingly tough match against Curacao, which was competing in the Gold Cup for the first time.

Sepulveda scored on a diving header in the 22nd minute off a cross-field assist from Raul Lopez. Alvarez scored in the 90th minute shortly after injury time was added.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio celebrated Alvarez's goal from a suite in the Alamodome while serving the third of a six-match suspension from FIFA for his actions toward officials during a Confederations Cup match.

Coming off a scoreless draw against Jamaica on Thursday night in Denver, Mexico was able to overcome a gritty effort by Curacao to finish 2-0-1 in Group C.

Jamaica beat El Salvador 1-0 in the earlier match, but both advanced out of Group C based on match points.