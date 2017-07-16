Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/16/2017 8:45 PM

Mexico beats Curacao 2-0 to win CONCACAF Group C

  • Mexico's Angel Sepulveda (19) celebrates after he scored a goal against Curacao during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Curacao's Ayrton Statie (21) and Mexico's Raul Lopez (17) leap for a header during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Mexico's Cesar Montes (13) and Curacao's Gino van Kessel (9) battle for control of the ball during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Curacao goalie Eloy Room (1) makes a save during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Mexico in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Mexico's Angel Sepulveda celebrates in front of cheering fans after he scored a goal against Curacao during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Mexico fans cheer during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Curacao in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Mexico's Angel Sepulveda celebrates in front of cheering fans after he scored a goal against Curacao during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Mexico's Angel Sepulveda (19) celebrates after he scored a goal against Curacao during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Mexico fans cheer during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Curacao in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Mexico's Angel Sepulveda (19) ad Curacao's Shanon Carmelia (12) battle for control of the ball during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017.

    Associated Press

 
By RAUL DOMINGUEZ
Associated Press
 
 

SAN ANTONIO -- Angel Sepulveda and Edson Alvarez scored and Mexico held on to beat Curacao 2-0 on Sunday night at the Alamodome to win Group C in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and continue its bid for a fourth championship in five years.

Mexico advanced to face Honduras in the quarterfinals Thursday night in Glendale, Arizona.

The defending champions had a surprisingly tough match against Curacao, which was competing in the Gold Cup for the first time.

Sepulveda scored on a diving header in the 22nd minute off a cross-field assist from Raul Lopez. Alvarez scored in the 90th minute shortly after injury time was added.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio celebrated Alvarez's goal from a suite in the Alamodome while serving the third of a six-match suspension from FIFA for his actions toward officials during a Confederations Cup match.

Coming off a scoreless draw against Jamaica on Thursday night in Denver, Mexico was able to overcome a gritty effort by Curacao to finish 2-0-1 in Group C.

Jamaica beat El Salvador 1-0 in the earlier match, but both advanced out of Group C based on match points.

