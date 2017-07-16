Breaking News Bar
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IN Forecast for Tuesday, July 18, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Some sun, pleasant;80;62;ENE;3;76%;27%;6

Auburn;Partly sunny;79;59;ENE;5;69%;30%;6

Bloomington;Partly sunny, humid;83;64;NE;5;79%;26%;7

Columbus;Partly sunny;84;65;NNE;5;75%;27%;6

Eagle Creek;Partly sunny, nice;81;63;NNE;4;75%;20%;6

Elkhart;Partly sunny, nice;80;59;ENE;6;65%;30%;7

Evansville;A t-storm in spots;89;67;SW;5;61%;41%;8

Fort Wayne;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;ENE;6;69%;30%;6

Gary;Partial sunshine;77;61;NE;6;66%;13%;6

Goshen;Partly sunny;79;59;E;6;66%;30%;7

Huntingburg;A t-storm in spots;86;65;NNE;4;73%;41%;8

Indianapolis;Partly sunny;82;65;NE;6;72%;22%;6

Knox;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;NE;4;67%;11%;6

Kokomo;Humid with some sun;79;61;ENE;6;77%;23%;6

Lafayette;Partly sunny;79;59;ENE;4;80%;15%;6

Muncie;Nice with some sun;82;63;ENE;4;75%;30%;6

Peru;Nice with some sun;78;61;ENE;6;80%;30%;6

Shelbyville;Humid with some sun;83;65;NE;5;76%;27%;6

South Bend;Nice with some sun;79;58;NNW;5;73%;30%;7

Terre Haute;Humid with some sun;83;61;NE;4;74%;13%;6

Warsaw;Nice with some sun;78;58;E;5;69%;30%;6

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Forecast

