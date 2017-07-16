Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 7/16/2017 7:58 AM

Indiana sheriff prioritizes officers amid antidote shortage

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- An Indiana sheriff decided to prioritize emergency workers over the public during a shortage of a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses and treat exposure to drugs.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office experienced a brief shortage of naloxone last Tuesday. Sheriff Brad Swain instructed his officers in an email to use the drug only on fellow officers or emergency public safety officials if they came into contact with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

There have been reports across the U.S. of officers who come into contact with fentanyl and end up in life-threatening situations.

Monroe County Commissioner Amanda Barge says officials shouldn't be making decisions to value one life over another.

Swain later dismissed the order once the supply was replenished.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account