Indiana sheriff prioritizes officers amid antidote shortage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- An Indiana sheriff decided to prioritize emergency workers over the public during a shortage of a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses and treat exposure to drugs.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office experienced a brief shortage of naloxone last Tuesday. Sheriff Brad Swain instructed his officers in an email to use the drug only on fellow officers or emergency public safety officials if they came into contact with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

There have been reports across the U.S. of officers who come into contact with fentanyl and end up in life-threatening situations.

Monroe County Commissioner Amanda Barge says officials shouldn't be making decisions to value one life over another.

Swain later dismissed the order once the supply was replenished.