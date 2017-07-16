Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 7/16/2017 10:05 AM

'Jr. Rangers' offered I & M canal activities in July, August

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LASALLE, Ill. -- The I & M Canal National Heritage Area will have "Junior Ranger" days on July 27 and Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The National Park Service Junior Ranger program offers young visitors a chance at a series of activities, questions and answers with the park ranger and a Junior Ranger patch.

The I & M Canal was a transportation thoroughfare connecting the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River. Groundbreaking took place in July 1836.

Participants should meet at the Lock 16 Visitor Center in LaSalle.

Park Ranger Bill Smith will greet visitors at the center. He will answer questions and deputize the new rangers.

I & M mule-powered boats rides will be half-price for all kids.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account