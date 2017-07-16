Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/16/2017 7:58 PM

S. Korea offers talks on tension, family reunions with North

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has offered to talk with North Korea to ease animosities along their tense border and resume reunions of families separated by their war in the 1950s.

Seoul's proposal for two sets of talks indicates new President Moon Jae-in is pushing to improve ties with Pyongyang despite the North's first intercontinental ballistic missile this month.

The Defense Ministry said Monday it's proposing talks at the border village of Panmunjom on Friday to discuss how to end hostile activities along the border.

Seoul's Red Cross says it wants separate talks at the border village on Aug. 1 to discuss family reunions.

North Korea's state media hasn't immediately responded to South Korea's overtures.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account