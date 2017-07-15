Trout returns from injury, but Rays beat Angels 2-1 in 10

hello

Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria, left, celebrates his home run with Steven Souza Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols points to the crowd as he walks past Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria, right, is greeted by third base coach Charlie Montoyo after hitting a home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Former Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin performs a flip while throwing the ceremonial first pitch during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to first base after hitting a single during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout smiles while getting ready to bat during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout went 1 for 5 in his return from a 39-game injury absence, and Brad Miller had an RBI double in the 10th inning of the Tampa Bay Rays' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Trout looked healthy in his first game since May 28, when he tore a ligament in his left thumb sliding headfirst into second base. In his comeback game from the first significant injury of his career , the two-time AL MVP singled in the third inning and promptly stole second - again sliding headfirst, as he promised.

Trout came up with two late chances to help the Angels, but grounded out with two runners on to end the seventh before Alex Colome struck him out on three pitches to end it.