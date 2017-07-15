IN Louisville KY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 15, 2017
_____
802 FPUS53 KLMK 150648
ZFPLMK
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky
National Weather Service Louisville KY
248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017
INZ083-152015-
Dubois-
Including the city of Jasper
248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
INZ076-152015-
Orange-
Including the city of Paoli
248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
INZ077-152015-
Washington-
Including the city of Salem
248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
INZ078-152015-
Scott-
Including the city of Scottsburg
248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
INZ079-152015-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Madison
248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
INZ089-152015-
Perry-
Including the city of Tell City
148 AM CDT Sat Jul 15 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
INZ084-152015-
Crawford-
Including the city of English
248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
INZ090-152015-
Harrison-
Including the city of Corydon
248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
INZ091-152015-
Floyd-
Including the city of New Albany
248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
INZ092-152015-
Clark-
Including the city of Jeffersonville
248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast