IN Louisville KY Zone Forecast

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

IN Louisville KY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 15, 2017

_____

802 FPUS53 KLMK 150648

ZFPLMK

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky

National Weather Service Louisville KY

248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017

INZ083-152015-

Dubois-

Including the city of Jasper

248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

INZ076-152015-

Orange-

Including the city of Paoli

248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

INZ077-152015-

Washington-

Including the city of Salem

248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

INZ078-152015-

Scott-

Including the city of Scottsburg

248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

INZ079-152015-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Madison

248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ089-152015-

Perry-

Including the city of Tell City

148 AM CDT Sat Jul 15 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

INZ084-152015-

Crawford-

Including the city of English

248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

INZ090-152015-

Harrison-

Including the city of Corydon

248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

INZ091-152015-

Floyd-

Including the city of New Albany

248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

INZ092-152015-

Clark-

Including the city of Jeffersonville

248 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast