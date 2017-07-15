Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 7/15/2017 8:15 AM

Peoria to do more to monitor illegal fireworks next July 4th

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PEORIA, Ill. -- One central Illinois city is already thinking ahead to next year's July Fourth and warning the public it'll monitor the use of illegal fireworks more closely.

Bottle rockets, firecrackers and other fireworks are illegal in Illinois unless you're a licensed professional. Violations carry hefty fines and -- potentially -- even prison time.

The (Peoria) Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2ueJhjk) cites Peoria Police Chief Jerry Mitchell as saying 20 officers will make up a special contingent next year to respond to firework complaints July 3-5.

Councilman Chuck Grayeb said at a City Council meeting Tuesday he received complaints from across Peoria during this year's July Fourth.

___

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account