Peoria to do more to monitor illegal fireworks next July 4th

PEORIA, Ill. -- One central Illinois city is already thinking ahead to next year's July Fourth and warning the public it'll monitor the use of illegal fireworks more closely.

Bottle rockets, firecrackers and other fireworks are illegal in Illinois unless you're a licensed professional. Violations carry hefty fines and -- potentially -- even prison time.

The (Peoria) Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2ueJhjk) cites Peoria Police Chief Jerry Mitchell as saying 20 officers will make up a special contingent next year to respond to firework complaints July 3-5.

Councilman Chuck Grayeb said at a City Council meeting Tuesday he received complaints from across Peoria during this year's July Fourth.

