Judge: Chicago development could threaten court security

CHICAGO -- A federal judge in Chicago says he's concerned a plan to turn several nearby buildings into apartments could jeopardize courthouse security.

Chief U.S. District Judge Ruben Castillo says some spaces of the now-mostly empty buildings would have a direct view of courtrooms and judge's chambers if they're developed.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin (www.chicagolawbulletin.com) reports Castillo made the remarks Thursday at his State of the Court address. He noted courthouse security is a top priority for any chief judge.

The General Service Administration bought the buildings years ago in a measure to ensure security at the downtown courthouse.

Developer CA Ventures wants to buy the buildings in an area that's seen increased residential growth. Both the federal buildings management agency and the city of Chicago must approve the plans first.

