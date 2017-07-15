Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/15/2017 8:23 AM

Job fair set for job openings at Toyota's Indiana factory

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PRINCETON, Ind. -- A staffing company is starting efforts to fill about 400 job openings coming with an expansion of Toyota's southwestern Indiana factory.

Toyota announced in January its plans for a $600 million investment at the Princeton assembly plant to boost production of the Highlander SUV.

The Aerotek staffing company says it is holding a job fair Tuesday at the state's WorkOne office in Evansville, with positions lasting up to 6 years available and pay starting at $17.05 an hour. Applications can also be submitted online.

Toyota expects the Princeton factory will be operating at its new capacity by fall 2019. The plant about 25 miles north of Evansville currently has about 5,000 workers and also builds Sequoia SUVs and Sienna minivans.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account