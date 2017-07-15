Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/15/2017 11:13 AM

Justin Trudeau's summer playlist includes Drake, Fiona Apple

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Friday, July 14, 2017 file photo, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the National Governors Association special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy," in Providence, R.I. Trudeau has released an official Spotify playlist. Trudeau unveiled his "PM Mix" of 39 songs on the streaming service Saturday. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

    FILE - In this Friday, July 14, 2017 file photo, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the National Governors Association special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy," in Providence, R.I. Trudeau has released an official Spotify playlist. Trudeau unveiled his "PM Mix" of 39 songs on the streaming service Saturday. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released an official Spotify playlist.

Trudeau unveiled his "PM Mix" of 39 songs on the streaming service Saturday. It includes tracks by Canadian artists such as Drake, Shawn Mendes, k.d. lang and The Tragically Hip, as well as songs by Fiona Apple, R.E.M., Peter Gabriel and Nenah Cherry.

Trudeau asked "What am I listening to this summer? What should I be?" in both English and French when he posted the playlist Saturday on Twitter.

The 45-year-old prime minister is not the first world leader to publicly share a Spotify playlist. Former President Barack Obama released his summer music selections in two Spotify playlists in 2015. The artists included Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Coldplay and the Rolling Stones.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account