updated: 7/14/2017 8:15 AM

The Latest: Mendenhall embracing task of rebuilding Virginia

  • Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall speaks to the media during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, July 14, 2017.

  • ACC Commissioner John Swofford speaks to the media during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 13, 2017.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Latest on ACC media days (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

Bronco Mendenhall surprised many when he left BYU after 11 seasons to take over a Virginia program with 15 wins in four seasons.

But to listen to Mendenhall at the start of Friday's interviews at the ACC media days, he was ready for a rebuild after what he described as "an intentional choice."

Virginia went 2-10 in Mendenhall's first season with one ACC win. By comparison, Mendenhall never won fewer than six games and had five seasons with at least 10 wins at BYU.

Still, Mendenhall said it was "gratifying, invigorating, challenging all at the same time." The coach it was what he was ready for at this stage of his coaching career and he's "getting exactly what I wanted and what I chose."

The league's Coastal Division teams are on the schedule for Friday's interviews in Charlotte.

___

1:55 a.m.

The Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division will take center stage on Day Two of the ACC media days on Friday.

The Coastal Division hasn't had a repeat champion since 2011, with an underdog often winning the title.

There is even more uncertainty heading into this season with five of the seven teams having lost their starting quarterbacks - Mitch Trubisky from North Carolina, Miami's Brad Kaaya, Jerod Evans from Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech's Justin Thomas from Georgia Tech and Nathan Peterman from Pitt.

Duke's Daniel Jones and Virginia's Kurt Benkert are the only Coastal Division starting quarterbacks returning from last year.

However, the division does feature some of the longest-tenured coaches in the league, including Duke's David Cutcliffe and Georgia Tech's Paul Johnson.

The day will also include coaches and players from the Hokies, the defending Coastal Division champions.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

