updated: 7/14/2017 9:44 AM

Media overwhelmingly pick Alabama to win SEC championship

  • Alabama NCAA college football coach Nick Saban signs an autograph for fans during the Southeastern Conference's annual media gathering, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Hoover, Ala.

  • Alabama NCAA college football coach Nick Saban speaks during the Southeastern Conference's annual media gathering, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Hoover, Ala.

  • Alabama NCAA college football coach Nick Saban speaks with a radio show during the Southeastern Conference's annual media gathering, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Hoover, Ala.

  • Alabama NCAA college football coach Nick Saban speaks during the Southeastern Conference's annual media gathering, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Hoover, Ala.

  • A woman fixes Alabama NCAA college football coach Nick Saban's hair before going on air during the Southeastern Conference's annual media gathering, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Hoover, Ala.

Associated Press
HOOVER, Ala. -- Three-time defending champion Alabama is picked to win the Southeastern Conference title again in a preseason media poll.

Alabama was the preseason choice of 217 of the 243 people who cast ballots at this week's SEC Media Days. The only other school to receive as many as 10 votes was Auburn with 11.

The predicted order of finish in the Western Division was Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Mississippi.

Georgia's the favorite in the Eastern Division. Following Georgia in order were Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Missouri.

The media have correctly picked the SEC champion two of the last three years, but only four times in the last 20 years.

Alabama also had a record 10 first-team picks on the media's preseason all-SEC team.

