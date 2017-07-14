Breaking News Bar
 
Grambling-Alcorn State picked to meet again for SWAC title

Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Defending champion Grambling State and Alcorn State are picked to meet in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game for the third straight year.

Grambling was picked to repeat in the West and Alcorn State the East by league head coaches and sports information directors. The voting was released Friday at SWAC media day.

This could be the final SWAC championship game with future champions going to the Celebration Bowl.

Grambling received 85 points, ahead of Southern (68), Prairie View A&M (59), Texas Southern (37) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (21).

Alcorn got 80 points in the East, Alabama State 66, Jackson State 59, Alabama A&M 45 and Mississippi Valley 20.

Grambling quarterback Devante Kincaid is the preseason offensive player of the year. Jackson State defensive end Keontre Anderson is the pick defensively.

