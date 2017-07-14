Breaking News Bar
 
White Sox
updated: 7/14/2017 2:53 PM

Rebuilding White Sox moving on without Quintana

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JAY COHEN
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Jose Quintana is the first July goodbye for the Chicago White Sox. There could be several more.

The rebuilding White Sox are moving on after trading Quintana to the crosstown Cubs on Thursday. Third baseman Todd Frazier and closer David Robertson also could be shipped out before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Chicago returns from the All-Star break with a weekend series against Seattle. The White Sox reinstated right-hander Miguel Gonzalez and infielder Tyler Saladino from the 10-day disabled list before Friday night's game against Mariners.

The 28-year-old Quintana packed up his locker Thursday and played catch with now-former teammates Derek Holland, Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle one more time.

Holland says Quintana "was one of the coolest teammates to be around," and it was tough to see him go.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account