Chapman walks in winning run, Red Sox beat Yankees 5-4

Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia, right, falls on the ground in front of Xander Bogaerts while trying to field the line-drive single by New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez during the third inning of a baseball game in Boston, Friday, July 14, 2017. Associated Press

New York Yankees' Adam Warren (43) and Jonathan Holder (65) warm up before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Friday, July 14, 2017. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Friday, July 14, 2017. Associated Press

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez, left, runs into Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts while chasing the ball after Bogaerts third-strike swing during the first inning of a baseball game in Boston, Friday, July 14, 2017. Associated Press

New York Yankees' Jordan Montgomery throws to first base on the ground out by Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez, left, during the first inning of a baseball game in Boston, Friday, July 14, 2017. Associated Press

New York Yankees' Jordan Montgomery pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Friday, July 14, 2017. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez, center, celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Xander Bogaerts as New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez looks on during the third inning of a baseball game in Boston, Friday, July 14, 2017. Associated Press

New York Yankees' Chase Headley (12) celebrates with Aaron Judge (99) after scoring on line drive by Gary Sanchez during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Friday, July 14, 2017. Associated Press

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez (24) celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Brett Gardner, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Friday, July 14, 2017. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Friday, July 14, 2017. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Aroldis Chapman walked in the winning run without recording an out in the ninth inning, handing the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

The Yankees hard-throwing closer gave up two runs in the ninth for his third blown save. New York entered tied for the major league lead with 17 blown saves.

Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia started the rally with consecutive singles and a successful double steal. Betts scored when second baseman Ronald Torreyes booted Xander Bogaerts' groundball.

After an intentional walk to Hanley Ramirez, Chapman walked Andrew Benintendi on five pitches to bring home Pedroia.

Robby Scott (1-1) got the win for the Red Sox, who got their first victory over the Yankees at home this season. It was Boston's first game-ending walk since Sept. 23, 2000 against Baltimore.