AP source: Man killed 4 after feeling cheated in drug deals

A law enforcement official escorts Cosmo DiNardo to a vehicle Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.

Associated Press

Cosmo DiNardo is escorted to a vehicle while in police custody Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.

Associated Press

A law enforcement official escorts Cosmo DiNardo, right, to a vehicle Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.

Associated Press

This undated photo provided by Middletown Township Police Department shows Dean Finocchiaro. Investigators found the body of Finocchiaro, one of four missing young men Wednesday, July 12, 2017, along with other human remains, buried deep in a common grave on a Pennsylvania farm. (Courtesy of Middletown Township Police Department via AP)

Associated Press

Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speaks with members of the media in New Hope, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Weintraub said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim.

Associated Press

In this aerial photo, investigators work under tents as they search for clues in the disappearance of four men, Thursday, July 13, 2017 in Solebury, Pa. Cosmo DiNardo, 20, a jailed man who has been the focus of an investigation into the disappearances of the four men, admitted on Thursday that he killed them and agreed to plead guilty to four murder counts, his attorney said. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Associated Press

Antonio DiNardo the father of Cosmo DiNardo gets into a SUV to be driven away from a Bucks County government building Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for Cosmo DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies.

Associated Press

Fortunato Perri, a defense attorney for Cosmo DiNardo, walks to the Bucks County Courthouse in, Doylestown, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. DiNardo admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.

Associated Press

Defense lawyers Paul Lang, left, and Michael Parlow walk from the Bucks County Courthouse in, Doylestown, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Lang, a defense attorney for Cosmo DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.

Associated Press

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, center, holds a press conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New Hope, Pa., to announce that bodies have been found on a Solebury Township farm belonging to the DiNardo family, and have identified one victim as Dean Finocchiaro. Authorities arrested the son of the propertyâs owners, Cosmo DiNardo, earlier on Wednesday on charges he tried to sell one of the missing menâs cars a day after he was last seen. (Clem Murray /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Associated Press

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, left at microphone, ends a press conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New Hope, Pa. Weintraub said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim. (Clem Murray /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Associated Press

