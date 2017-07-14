IN Wilmington OH Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 15, 2017
_____
008 FPUS51 KILN 150253
ZFPILN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Wilmington OH
1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017
INZ050-150900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Richmond
1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
INZ058-150900-
Fayette IN-
Including the city of Connersville
1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
80. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
INZ059-150900-
Union IN-
Including the cities of Liberty and West College Corner
1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
80. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
INZ066-150900-
Franklin IN-
Including the city of Brookville
1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
80. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
INZ073-150900-
Ripley-
Including the cities of Batesville, Milan, and Versailles
1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
INZ074-150900-
Dearborn-
Including the cities of Lawrenceburg and Aurora
1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
INZ075-150900-
Ohio-
Including the city of Rising Sun
1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
INZ080-150900-
Switzerland-
Including the city of Vevay
1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast