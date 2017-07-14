IN Wilmington OH Zone Forecast

IN Wilmington OH Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 15, 2017

008 FPUS51 KILN 150253

ZFPILN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Wilmington OH

1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017

INZ050-150900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Richmond

1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

INZ058-150900-

Fayette IN-

Including the city of Connersville

1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

INZ059-150900-

Union IN-

Including the cities of Liberty and West College Corner

1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

INZ066-150900-

Franklin IN-

Including the city of Brookville

1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

INZ073-150900-

Ripley-

Including the cities of Batesville, Milan, and Versailles

1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

INZ074-150900-

Dearborn-

Including the cities of Lawrenceburg and Aurora

1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

INZ075-150900-

Ohio-

Including the city of Rising Sun

1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

INZ080-150900-

Switzerland-

Including the city of Vevay

1051 PM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

