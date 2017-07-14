IN Forecast for Sunday, July 16, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Sunshine and nice;78;61;ENE;2;70%;6%;8
Auburn;Sunny and nice;79;63;WSW;5;67%;7%;8
Bloomington;Sunny and pleasant;81;61;N;5;65%;1%;8
Columbus;Sunny and beautiful;82;62;NNE;5;66%;1%;8
Eagle Creek;Sunny and pleasant;79;63;ENE;4;67%;1%;8
Elkhart;Sunny and pleasant;81;64;SW;5;65%;5%;8
Evansville;Sunny and pleasant;86;65;N;6;58%;1%;8
Fort Wayne;Sunny and nice;79;63;W;5;68%;30%;8
Gary;Sunny and nice;81;64;W;4;58%;9%;8
Goshen;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;SW;5;66%;6%;8
Huntingburg;Sunshine and nice;83;64;N;5;69%;0%;8
Indianapolis;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;N;5;61%;1%;8
Knox;Nice with sunshine;77;62;SW;3;68%;5%;8
Kokomo;Sunny and nice;78;62;WNW;5;71%;6%;8
Lafayette;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;SE;3;77%;6%;8
Muncie;Sunny and nice;79;62;NE;4;71%;7%;8
Peru;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;WSW;5;75%;4%;8
Shelbyville;Sunny and nice;81;62;NNE;4;67%;1%;8
South Bend;Sunny and pleasant;79;62;SW;4;72%;5%;8
Terre Haute;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;ENE;4;68%;0%;8
Warsaw;Sunny and nice;77;61;WSW;5;71%;5%;8
