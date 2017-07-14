2 sisters killed in crash into Indiana home mourned at vigil

FRANKFORT, Ind. -- Family and friends of two young sisters who died when a car went out of control and crashed into the living room of a rural central Indiana home where they were inside are remembering the girls.

A vigil was held Thursday night at Cornerstone Assemblies of God Church, where 17-year-old Haleigh Fullerton and 9-year-old Callie Fullerton grew up watching their grandfather preach.

Pastor Brad Fullerton, their grandfather, said "my heart says there's no need to get up, but they're in heaven."

The Clinton County sheriff's department says the 17-year-old driver was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness. Blood tests were being conducted. The car went through a ditch before running into the house near Frankfort Wednesday night.

The girls' mother was injured. Several people in the car were hurt.