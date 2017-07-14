The Latest: Victims' names read out in French city of Nice

French President Emmanuel Macron reviews an honor guard prior to the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2017. Associated Press

A French soldier waits on the Champs Elysees avenue before Bastille Day parade in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2017. U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend Bastille Day celebrations. Associated Press

French Republican Guards ride their horse past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2017. Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I. (Etienne Laurent, Pool via AP) Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, in the command car and Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Pierre de Villiers, right, drive down the Champs Elysees avenue during Bastille Day parade in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2017. Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I. (Etienne Laurent, Pool via AP) Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, discusses with French President Emmanuel Macron prior to the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2017. Associated Press

French Republican Guards ride their horse pas the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2017. Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I. (Etienne Laurent, Pool via AP) Associated Press

U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump applaud the aerial show during Bastille Day parade in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2017. Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I. (AP/Photo/Markus Schreiber) Associated Press

French Alphajets of the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs Elysees avenue, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2017. Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I. (AP/Photo/Markus Schreiber) Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump watch the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2017. Associated Press

French and U.S. soldiers display their national flags at the end the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Friday, July 14, 2017. Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron waves in Nice, southern France, Friday, July 14, 2017. Commemorations followed Bastille Day celebrations for Macron, heading to the Riviera city of Nice for a solemn remembrance of the 86 lives lost one year ago when a 19-ton truck throttled through revelers feting France's national day in a terror attack that jolted the nation and stunned the world. Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron greets supporters in Nice, southern France, Friday, July 14, 2017. Commemorations followed Bastille Day celebrations for Macron, heading to the Riviera city of Nice for a solemn remembrance of the 86 lives lost one year ago when a 19-ton truck throttled through revelers feting France's national day in a terror attack that jolted the nation and stunned the world. Associated Press

The names of the victims of the 2016 Nice attack are displayed during a ceremony in Nice, southern France, Friday, July 14, 2017. Commemorations followed Bastille Day celebrations for French President Emmanuel Macron who headed to the Riviera city of Nice for a solemn remembrance of the 86 lives lost one year ago when a 19-ton truck throttled through revelers feting France's national day in a terror attack that jolted the nation and stunned the world. Associated Press

PARIS -- The Latest on France's Bastille Day celebrations (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has sat with other dignitaries as the names of the 86 victims of the extremist attack in Nice last year were read out and posted on a board to form the shape of a heart.

The moving sequence of the day-long commemoration left Macron and other dignitaries in the tribune in grave contemplation.

The victims of the attack included young children and a 92-year-old. The sequence, accompanied by a choir, with at least one member holding back tears, ended with a minute of silence for the 2016 Bastille Day revelers killed when a truck barreled down a famed beachfront walkway.

The French leader's visit to Nice followed Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, with Macron presiding and President Donald Trump at his side.

___

7:45 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed a "fight without mercy" inside and outside France to end extremist attacks like the one that killed 86 revelers on Bastille Day one year ago in the Riviera city of Nice.

"This is what we owe you," Macron said in a speech addressing victims' families, officials and others.

He also promised to ensure that aid to the more than 400 injured will become a reality. He said: "I am your guarantor."

Many still struggling and shocked from the aftermath of the huge truck that careened down a famed beachside walkway have voiced bitterness in their search for help.

Macron took part in Nice's somber commemoration, after the traditional Bastille Day parade in Paris with guest of honor President Donald Trump.

___

5 p.m.

After a Bastille Day celebration in Paris that put the United States at the center of festivities, French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in the Riviera city of Nice for commemorations one year after the terror attack that killed 86 revelers.

President Donald Trump was returning to the U.S. after two days in Paris at the side of Macron, who moved on to a somber memorial for victims of the carnage. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the truck attack.

Some of the victims' families were present and Macron was to meet with them privately at day's end.

Security was tight as Macron shook hands with the crowd ahead of a speech at Place Massena, a central square, protected by cement blocks to stop intruders.

___

12:20 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has thanked the United States for coming to the aid of France a century ago marking 100 years since the U.S. entry into World War I.

In a speech ending the Bastille Day parade on Friday, Macron stood before wounded French soldiers and thanked them as well.

President Donald Trump was the guest of honor at the parade, and French and American flags were prominent throughout.

The two men hugged at the end of the speech.

___

11:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump has saluted as U.S. troops pass during the French Bastille Day parade commemorating the 100th anniversary of the American entry into World War I.

Trump is the guest of honor, invited by French President Emmanuel Macron for Friday's display of French military might.

The two men could be seen talking animatedly as U.S. and French fighter jets roared overhead.

Eight U.S. planes joined the parade, along with a detachment of 145 troops on the ground.

___

10:45 a.m.

French and American fighter jets are flying over Paris' Champs-Elysees avenue to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

The centerpiece of Friday's Bastille Day parade, the military jets flew low over the reviewing stands where U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron were seated.

The parade will feature a total of 63 military planes flying at just 1,000 feet (305 meters).

___

10:20 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has ridden in an open-top camouflaged military vehicle surrounded by cavalry as he reviewed the troops along the Champs-Elysees avenue.

Macron, who invited President Donald Trump to France's Bastille Day celebrations, headed toward the main viewing stands as the American leader arrived. The two are commemorating the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

The traditional display of military might comes amid tight security, following two years of Islamic extremist attacks in France.

___

9:30 a.m.

Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I.

Two hours before the parade Friday, the famed Champs-Elysees avenue was emptied as was the Place de la Concorde with its golden-tipped obelisk. The wide boulevard has been targeted repeatedly by Islamic extremists, most recently last month when a man crashed his car into a convoy of gendarmes.

Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron were expected at the parade's main viewing stand. Macron then heads to the southern city of Nice, where last year an extremist plowed a truck into the holiday crowd, killing dozens.