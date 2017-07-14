Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 7/14/2017 7:44 AM

Castmates pay tribute to late 'Glee' star Cory Monteith

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2013, file photo, Cory Monteith, left, and Lea Michele arrive at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Michele and former "Glee" co-star Dianna Agron paid tribute to Monteith on Instagram July 13, 2017, the fourth anniversary of Monteith's death. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

    FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2013, file photo, Cory Monteith, left, and Lea Michele arrive at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Michele and former "Glee" co-star Dianna Agron paid tribute to Monteith on Instagram July 13, 2017, the fourth anniversary of Monteith's death. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

Some former "Glee" castmates of Cory Monteith have paid tribute to the late actor on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Lea Michele posted a picture of herself with Monteith, whom she also dated, on Instagram on Thursday with the caption, "4 years and it still feels like yesterday.. love you more C." Actress Dianna Agron did the same , calling Monteith a "wonder human." She writes, "I miss every bit of you."

Monteith was found dead in a Canadian hotel room on July 13, 2013. A coroner's report blamed the 31-year-old's death on a fatal dose of heroin and alcohol.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account