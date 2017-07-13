Breaking News Bar
 
Ogwumike, Parker combine for 49 points, Sparks top Sun 87-77

Associated Press
LOS ANGELES -- Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 29 points, Candace Parker had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Connecticut Sun 87-77 on Thursday night.

Los Angeles trailed by 14 points after the first quarter, but the Sparks outscored the Sun 51-25 over the next two quarters. Chelsea Gray's back-to-back 3-pointers highlighted Los Angeles' 20-6 run to close the half for a 46-45 lead, and Ogwumike's 3-point play capped the Sparks' 9-3 run to open the third.

Gray hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Los Angeles (13-5). Alana Beard had two steals to move past DeLisha Milton-Jones for fifth in WNBA history with 620.

Jonquel Jones scored 20 points and Jasmine Thomas added 14 for Connecticut (11-8), which lost for the first time in six games.

Morgan Tuck's fast-break layup capped Connecticut's 11-2 run to pull to 75-70, but Riquna Williams answered with a long 3-pointer and Parker made a layup for a 10-point lead with 4:20 left.

