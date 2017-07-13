Mexico, Jamaica play to scoreless draw in Group C play

Jamaica defender Alvas Powell, left, vies for control of the ball with Mexico midfielder Ãrick Gutierrez during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Fans cheer for Mexico at the team's CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Jamaica on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

A fan dressed as a jalapeno cheers for Mexico, at the team's CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Jamaica on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Jamaica forward Cory Burke, left, pursues the ball with Mexico midfielder JesÃºs Gallardo during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Mexico forward Erick Torres, front, fights for control of the ball with Jamaica defender Damion Lowe in the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Mexico midfielder Edson Ãlvarez, front, blocks a pass by Jamaica defender Sergio Campbell during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Mexico coach Luis Pompilio Paez watches as his team faces Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Jamaica midfielder Je-Vaughn Watson, left, tumbles after running into Mexico midfielder Jesus Molina during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Mexico midfielder JesÃºs Molina, left, fights for control of the ball with Jamaica midfielder Michael Binns during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

DENVER -- Mexico and Jamaica played to a scoreless draw Thursday night and remained on track to advance to the knockout round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Neither team could break through on a relatively mild night, although Mexico (1-0-1) dominated chances. The 49,121 fans in attendance, the largest crowd to attend a soccer match at Sports Authority Field, heavily favored Mexico.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio served the second of his six-game sideline suspension for berating an official. His team, which beat El Salvador 3-1 in the opener Sunday, did everything but score against Jamaica (1-0-1). It held possession for the majority of the night but never got one past keeper Damian Hyatt.

When Hyatt couldn't make a save, his teammates came through.

The best chance to score came on Mexico's fourth corner in the 39th minute when Jesus Molina bounced a header off the turf toward an open net. Jamaican defender Jermaine Taylor deflected it off his head over the crossbar to keep the match scoreless.

Mexico's Erick Torres had a good chance in the 11th minute off a free kick, but the ball went over the goal. Later, Elias Hernandez, the star in Sunday's win with two goals, sent a ball to the front of the net that Jamaica cleared.

Torres again had a chance in the 24th minute.

Jamaica, a 2-0 winner over Curacao on Sunday, didn't generate much in the first half, but nearly scored on one of its only chances when Cory Burke crossed a ball to the far post. Oniel Fisher couldn't control it before goalkeeper Moises Munoz scooped it up.

Burke left the game on a stretcher in the 87th minute after a collision near midfield.

Mexico got a scare in the 25th minute when Torres went down following a collision with Jamaica's Damion Lowe. He briefly left after a trainer attended to his right hand but returned moments later.

The chances kept coming for Mexico in the second half. In the 50th minute, Hernandez bent a free kick just over the net, and he put a low shot on goal moments later that forced Hyatt to make a save.

In the first match, El Salvador beat Curacao 2-0 to improve to 1-1 in pool play. Forward Rodolfo Zelaya had a goal and an assist and Gerson Mayen scored the other goal for El Salvador.