Human remains found in search for missing men, 1 victim ID'd

Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speaks with members of the media in New Hope, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Authorities said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim.

Associated Press

Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speaks with members of the media in New Hope, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Weintraub said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim.

Associated Press

A woman listens to Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speak during a news conference in New Hope, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Authorities said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim.

Associated Press

People walk at the entrance to a blocked off drive way, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.

Associated Press

Investigators gather under tents as they search a property, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play. (Clem Murray/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Associated Press

This photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, who was arrested Monday, July 10, 2017. DiNardo was arrested on a charge of possession of firearms by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. His arrest comes as the FBI uses heavy equipment to search his family's sprawling farm property in Solebury Township during a search for four men who are missing. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP)

Associated Press

Gregg Shore, First Assistant District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., walks down a driveway, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.

Associated Press

Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., arrives for a news conference, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.

Associated Press

Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speaks with members of the media, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.

Associated Press

A man looks up a blocked off drive way, in, Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.

Associated Press

A man speaks on his phone at the entrance to a blocked off driveway, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.

Associated Press

Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., second from right, departs from a news conference, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.

Associated Press

Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., second right, speaks with members of the media, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.

Associated Press

An officer walks up a blocked off drive way, in, Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.

Associated Press

Investigators walk up a blocked off drive way, in, Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.

Associated Press

Men walk down a blocked off drive way, in, Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.

Associated Press

Men walk up a blocked off drive way, in, Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.

Associated Press

An officer walks down a blocked off drive way, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.

Associated Press

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on July 10, 2017, shows Jimi Tar Patrick, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Associated Press

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 10, 2017, shows Tom Meo, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Associated Press

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 10, 2017, shows Dean Finocchiaro, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Associated Press

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on July 10, 2017, shows Mark Sturgis, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Associated Press

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, left at microphone, ends a press conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New Hope, Pa. Weintraub said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim. (Clem Murray /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Associated Press

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, center, holds a press conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New Hope, Pa., to announce that bodies have been found on a Solebury Township farm belonging to the DiNardo family, and have identified one victim as Dean Finocchiaro. Authorities arrested the son of the propertyâs owners, Cosmo DiNardo, earlier on Wednesday on charges he tried to sell one of the missing menâs cars a day after he was last seen. (Clem Murray /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Associated Press

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, center, holds a press conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New Hope, Pa., to announce that bodies have been found on a Solebury Township farm belonging to the DiNardo family, and have identified one victim as Dean Finocchiaro. Authorities arrested the son of the propertyâs owners, Cosmo DiNardo, earlier on Wednesday on charges he tried to sell one of the missing menâs cars a day after he was last seen. (Clem Murray /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Associated Press

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, center, holds a press conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New Hope, Pa., to announce that bodies have been found on a Solebury Township farm belonging to the DiNardo family, and have identified one victim as Dean Finocchiaro. Authorities arrested the son of the propertyâs owners, Cosmo DiNardo, earlier on Wednesday on charges he tried to sell one of the missing menâs cars a day after he was last seen. (Clem Murray /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Associated Press

Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speaks with members of the media in New Hope, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Weintraub said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim.

Associated Press