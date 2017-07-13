IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Friday, July 14, 2017

304 FPUS53 KIWX 140343

ZFPIWX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

INZ027-140900-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ018-140900-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ033-140900-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ022-140900-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ009-140900-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ005-140900-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ015-140900-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ032-140900-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ025-140900-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ034-140900-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ016-140900-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ006-140900-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ003-140900-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

1042 PM CDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ014-140900-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ023-140900-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ008-140900-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ013-140900-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

1042 PM CDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ012-140900-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

1042 PM CDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ004-140900-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ007-140900-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

INZ024-140900-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ026-140900-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ020-140900-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ017-140900-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

