IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Friday, July 14, 2017
National Weather Service Northern Indiana
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
INZ027-140900-
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ018-140900-
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ033-140900-
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ022-140900-
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ009-140900-
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ005-140900-
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ015-140900-
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ032-140900-
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ025-140900-
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ034-140900-
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ016-140900-
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ006-140900-
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ003-140900-
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
1042 PM CDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ014-140900-
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ023-140900-
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ008-140900-
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ013-140900-
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
1042 PM CDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ012-140900-
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
1042 PM CDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ004-140900-
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ007-140900-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
INZ024-140900-
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ026-140900-
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ020-140900-
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ017-140900-
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
1142 PM EDT Thu Jul 13 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast