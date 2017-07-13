Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/13/2017 10:54 AM

Britain's Natural History Museum unveils giant blue whale

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A blue whale skeleton is exhibited in the Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum in London, Thursday July 13, 2017, replacing the Diplodocus dinosaur which will go on a tour of Britain. Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Natural History Museum, is due to attend the opening of the museum's new Hintze Hall on Thursday. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

    A blue whale skeleton is exhibited in the Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum in London, Thursday July 13, 2017, replacing the Diplodocus dinosaur which will go on a tour of Britain. Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Natural History Museum, is due to attend the opening of the museum's new Hintze Hall on Thursday. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • A blue whale skeleton is exhibited in the Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum in London, Thursday July 13, 2017, replacing the Diplodocus dinosaur which will go on a tour of Britain. Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Natural History Museum, is due to attend the opening of the museum's new Hintze Hall on Thursday. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

    A blue whale skeleton is exhibited in the Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum in London, Thursday July 13, 2017, replacing the Diplodocus dinosaur which will go on a tour of Britain. Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Natural History Museum, is due to attend the opening of the museum's new Hintze Hall on Thursday. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LONDON -- Britain's Natural History Museum in London has suspended a gigantic blue whale skeleton in its main entrance - drawing attention to vanishing species in an environment under strain.

Scientists named the 25.2-meter (82-foot) whale "Hope," recognizing the role of science in safeguarding the environment. The immense creature seems to fly over the atrium and its visitors - a visible reminder of nature's power.

The whale has replaced the much-loved "Dippy," a dinosaur cast in plaster that graced the entryway for decades. Although "Dippy" attained the status of an icon, the museum believed a real specimen better suited their mission to study and conserve the planet.

Museum goer Val Preston says she can't wait to see the whale. She says it "shows we still have spectacular things on this planet."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account