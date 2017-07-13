Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/13/2017 12:22 PM

Jimmy Carter dehydrates while building houses in Canada

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this photo provided by the Manitoba Government, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter helps build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Carter was treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. (Stacia Franz/Manitoba Government via AP)

    In this photo provided by the Manitoba Government, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter helps build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Carter was treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. (Stacia Franz/Manitoba Government via AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this photo provided by the Manitoba Government, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter drinks while helping build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Carter was treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. (Stacia Franz/Manitoba Government via AP)

    In this photo provided by the Manitoba Government, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter drinks while helping build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Carter was treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. (Stacia Franz/Manitoba Government via AP)
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter sits on the Atlanta Falcons bench before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers, in Atlanta. Carter has been treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg.

    FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter sits on the Atlanta Falcons bench before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers, in Atlanta. Carter has been treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg.
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2017 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter speaks in Phoenix. Carter has been treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg.

    FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2017 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter speaks in Phoenix. Carter has been treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was treated at a hospital Wednesday after becoming dehydrated while helping to build houses in Canada for Habitat for Humanity.

The 92-year-old former president known for his post-presidential humanitarian work was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg as a precaution for rehydration, spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said.

Habitat's CEO Jonathan Reckford said the former president was "dehydrated working in the hot sun" at a build site in Winnipeg. Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are in the middle of a project building houses in various Canadian cities.

"President Carter told us he is OK and is being taken offsite for observation," Reckford said. "He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building."

Habitat for Humanity said any further updates would come from The Carter Center in Atlanta.

The Carters are prominent backers of the Atlanta-based building charity. This week's project building houses in several Canadian communities is the 34th time the Carters have pitched in on Habitat projects, lending a hand and their name to promote the work.

Carter was diagnosed with melanoma that spread to his brain in 2015 but announced in March of the following year that he no longer needed treatment. Carter continued to volunteer for Habitat while being treated for cancer, working alongside volunteers at a home in Memphis in November 2015.

___

Associated Press writer Kathleen Foody contributed from Atlanta.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account